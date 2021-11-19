Farm Union Welcomes PM Modi’s Decision of Repealing Farm Laws

The Prime Minister’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws has been welcomed by the farm union, Bharatiyan Kisan Union’s (BKU) Ugrahan faction.

PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that the government will withdraw the three farm laws and asked the farmers to return from the protest site. The farm laws will be repealed in the coming winter session of the Parliament.

“It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab,” Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU’s Ugrahan faction, told PTI.



On the prime minister’s appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, “Farmers’ unions will sit together and decide the future course of action,” the PTI report said.

BKU(Ugrahan) is the largest among the all protesting farm union and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab. Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year demanding to repeal the three farm laws.

