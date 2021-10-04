NationalTop Stories

Farmer Protests Called Off In UP after Announcement of Compensation

By Pratidin Bureau

The farmers, who have been protesting in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri over the death of 4 farmers, have called off the protest after reaching an agreement with the government.

The government has announced to pay a compensation of ₹45 lakh to those who died and ₹10 lakh each to the injured.

The farmers have agreed to cremate the bodies of the 4 who were allegedly mowed down by a car carrying Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, after a meeting with the police.

The police assured that investigations will proceed based on complaints lodged by the families of the deceased. A murder case has been filed against Ashish Mishra, the son.

ALSO READ: UP Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Detained In Lucknow

