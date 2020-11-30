Farmer Protests: PM attacks Oppn Parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lambasted the opposition over the anti-farm laws protests accusing them of playing tricks against the farmers, PTI reported.



The Prime Minister’s attack indirectly came for the opposition when farmers from atleast three states have gathered at different entry points in Delhi demanding the repeal of all the three laws.

“The farmers are being misled on these historic agriculture reform laws by the same people who for decades have misled them,” he said.



According to the PTI report, Modi said apprehensions and protests are being whipped up by those opposing the Acts. They are misleading society.



“These same people have in the past played tricks with farmers in the name of MSP, loan waiver and fertiliser subsidy,” he was quoted saying in the PTI report. “Farmers have been duped for quite a long time”, he added.



Efforts are on now to ensure doubling of farmers’ income, Modi said, listing schemes launched for the, the report added.