Farmer Unions Call For Bharat Bandh, Security Tightened In Delhi

In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre’s three agri laws on Monday, the Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital.

The umbrella body, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers’a agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

The SKM in a statement said, “As this historic struggle completes 10 months, SKM has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as Bharat Bandh against the anti-farmer Modi government.

“The SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make Bharat Bandh a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day,” it added.

The bandh will be held from 6 am to 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, the SKM statement said.

As reported by PTI, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law an order situation and prevent any untoward incident in the national capital during the bandh.

As per a report from the PTI, the police patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “In view of Bharat Bandh, adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure. Pickets at the border areas have been strengthened and all vital installations, including India Gate and Vijay Chowk have adequate deployment.”

The official added that no protester is being allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city’s borders.

Since November last year, farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

However, the government has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock.