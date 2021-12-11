Farmers Begin Journey Back Home with Victory Rally After More than a Year

Several protesting farmers on Saturday morning marched towards their home states after more than a year in large convoys of tractors, taking them a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi’s borders.

The farmers lifted blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and took out a ‘Victory March’ to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws and the Centre’s written assurance to fulfill their other demands, including constituting a committee for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Emotions ran high as the farmers set off for their homes in different states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, after a successful movement.

Farmers decked up their tractors with colourful lights which rolled out of the protest sites blaring songs of victory while the elderly flaunted their colourful turbans and danced with youngsters.



“Singhu border had become our home for the last one year. This movement united us (farmers) all as we fought together against the black farm laws irrespective of caste, creed and religion. This is a historic moment and the victorious result of the movement is even bigger,” said Kuljeet Singh Aulakh, a farmer from Moga in Punjab, as he embraced his fellow farmers before starting his journey back home, as reported by PTI.



Jitender Chaudhary, a farmer at Ghazipur border, was busy preparing his tractor-trolley to go back home in Muzaffarnagar of western Uttar Pradesh, the report said.



He said that he is going home with hundreds of good memories and victory against the “black” farm laws.



“We are fortunate that we participated in a historic movement against the three farm laws imposed on us by the central government. We have made new friends and gained a different experience here during the agitation,” Chaudhary said.



The farmers are celebrating December 11 as ‘Vijay Diwas’. As the Centre accepted the pending demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the stir, on Thursday decided to suspend the farmers’ movement and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites at Delhi borders.

