Farmers’ Bodies Asked To Submit Specific Issues: Govt

In a nearly three-hour-long meeting that still remained at a deadlock, the central government has asked farmers’ bodies to submit specific issues related to three new farm laws by Wednesday, an official release stated.

Based on the submitted issues, the next round of talks will be held between the government and the farmers’ bodies on December 3.

Representatives of 35 farmers’ bodies primarily from Punjab and Haryana, had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Prakash.

According to PTI, the official release stated that the ministers explained the benefits of farm reform acts to the representatives of the farmers’ Unions.

Various issues related to these laws were discussed at length and talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, the agriculture ministry said in its statement.

“During the deliberations, the Union Agriculture Minister proposed to constitute an expert committee to put forth the issues of farmers so as to resolve them with mutual consent but the representative of the farmers unions suggested that all the representatives will attend a further round of discussions with the Government to resolve the matter amicably,” the statement said.

At the meeting, it was assured that the Centre is always committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for farmers” welfare, the ministry said.

However, the protesting farmers have been worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector, the PTI report said.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said in a statement that the talks remained inconclusive and the government”s proposal was not acceptable to farm unions. It further said protests will now intensify across the country until their demands are met, the report added.