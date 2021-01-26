Farmers Break Barricades, Enter Delhi For R-Day Tractor Rally

Despite of being provided with a travel advisory for the tractor rally to be held after in the national capital after the republic day celebrations, groups of farmer protestors at Singhu and Tikri border points broke police barricade to enter the city.

The farmers’ tractor rally against the new agricultural laws was scheduled to be held after 12 PM. However, huge crowds gathered on the borders at around 8 AM.

According to officials as reported by PTI, “Security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes”.

“But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades,” an official said.

Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, the report said.

The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha’s tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. On the other hand, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announced that they would hold their march on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day, it added.