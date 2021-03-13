Top StoriesNational

Farmers Build Permanent Shelters At Protest Site

By Pratidin Bureau
21

The Kisan Social Army has constructed a few permanent shelters near Delhi’s Tikri border for the farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Kisan Social Army leader, Anil Malik said: “These houses are strong, permanent just like the will of the farmers. 25 houses have been built by us so far. We plan to build 1000-2000 similar houses in the coming days.”

“If the temperatures increase, we will place coolers in the vicinity for comfort. We hope that the Centre withdraws these farm laws,” he said.

Related News

J&K: Two Policemen Injured In Grenade Attack

Former BJP Leader Yashwant Sinha Joins TMC Ahead Of WB Polls

Assam Election: BJP To Announce Final List Of 19 Candidates…

BJP MLA Attempts Suicide By Drinking Sanitizer In Odisha…

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

You might also like
Top Stories

Thackeray to be the next Maha CM

National

PM Modi extends Lockdown till May 3

Regional

Cong finalises last candidates’ list for Assam

Regional

Road accident in Golakganj: 1 died, 2 injured

Regional

APCC celebrates former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Regional

Forest Guard Arrested For Alleged Rhino Horn Trading

Comments
Loading...