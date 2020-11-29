Farmers Hold Meet After Amit Shah Reaches Out

A meeting has been called on Sunday morning, the fourth day of protest of thousands of farmers in Delhi against the three farm laws, to hold discussions, after union home minister Amit Shah assured the farmers to discuss on every problem and demand of the farmers.

“The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers,” Mr Shah said in a video message on Saturday.

“If farmers’ unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all, that as soon as you shift your protest to the structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



According to a NDTV report, Ruldu Singh, state president of Punjab Kisan Union said, “We will discuss on how to engage in talks with the centre. We are ready for talks with the centre only if they invite us for the same”..

“We firmly know that the union government will not agree to all our demands. While getting the three farm laws revoked is our primary demand, we also want withdrawal of electricity amendment bill (2020). If government insists on farm laws, then we will push for legalising MSP for the purchase of every crop,” he said to NDTV.