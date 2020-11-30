Top StoriesNational

Farmers In Delhi Celebrate Guru Purba At Protest Site

By Pratidin Bureau
Farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws at the Delhi border celebrated Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary, the founder of Sikhism, and offered prayers. They were seen distributing ‘prasad’ and lighting candles on the auspicious occasion.

Candles being lit across the protest site
Farmers distribute sweets
Farmers across the country have been protesting against the government’s new farm laws for nearly three months. They braved water cannons, tear gas, lathi-charge and barricades at the Delhi-Haryana border last week before they were allowed in the capital.

According to the farmers, the new laws will deprive them of the guaranteed minimum prices fixed for their produce by the government and leave them at the mercy of corporate, while the centre said will do away with middlemen and improve farmers’ earnings by allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country.

