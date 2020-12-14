Farmers Observe Hunger Strike On Day 19

NationalTop Stories

The farmers observed a day-long hunger strike in Delhi on Monday as their protest intensified against the Centre’s three farm laws, which entered Day 19.

Home Minister Amit Shah met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar amid the nationwide hunger strike and held talks.

With thousands of protesters camping near Delhi borders since late November, this is the second nationwide protest in less than a week after highways were blocked last Tuesday as part of a shutdown backed by opposition parties and trade unions.

Despite several round of talks with the centre, farmers have said the agitation will continue till the new laws are scrapped. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also observing fast as a display of solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at an event in the national capital, said that the farm laws were meant for the welfare of farmers and added that there was no question of rolling them back.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is engaging with farmer leaders to decide on the next date of talks. “The farmer leaders have to “decide and convey” when they are ready for the next meeting”, he added.

Meanwhile, farmers raised slogans outside the offices of district commissioners and took out protest marches in Punjab and Haryana, following a nationwide call given by their unions against the new central laws.

The heads of 32 farmer unions started the hunger strike from 8 am today as part of their plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

