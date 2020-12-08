Top StoriesNational

Farmers’ Protest: Anna Hazare Sits On Hunger Strike

By Pratidin Bureau
147

Social activist Anna Hazara has come out in support of the protesting farmers and sat on a day-long hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday demanding repeal of the Centre’s new farm laws.

Hazare also said that the agitation should spread across the nation so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interest of the farmers.

“I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence,” he said in a recorded message.

He further expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission. He warned of agitation if the government fails to do so.

