Farmers Protest Barb: Freelance Scribe Mandeep Poonia Held

Amid the ongoing chaos of farmers protests at Singhu border, Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for alleged misconduct with police personnel and interrupting a public servant from discharging duties.

ANI reported that according to Delhi Police, Poonia was arrested on Saturday night. An FIR under the IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions) and section 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) was registered.

As per reports, Poonia is associated with The Caravan and Junpath.

Heavy security deployment has been observed at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as the farmers’ protest entered the 67th day on Sunday.

Farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws at different borders of the national capital since November 26, last year. The next round of talks between the farmers and the Centre is scheduled for February 2.