Farmers Protest: Sikh Priest Commits Suicide

Haryana Gurudwara priest Baba Ram Singh died after shooting himself on Wednesday afternoon at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, where he reached on Tuesday evening to join the farmers protest from Punjab and Haryana against three farm laws passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He was 65.

Singh, in a suicide note said that he wanted to expose the “cruelty of the government”.

In a handwritten note in Punjabi, he said: “Farmers are in pain, they are protesting on the roads for their rights. The government is not giving them justice, which is cruel. It is a sin to endure persecution and also a sin to oppress. Some have stood for farmer rights and against cruelty. People have returned their awards to show protest. I am sacrificing myself,” the suicide note which was seen by Hindustan Times.

Sonepat’s superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa confirmed that the police had received information that a man shot himself dead at Kundli-Singhu, where the farmers are protesting. Ravi Kumar, station house officer of the Kundli police station, said the suicide note had been recovered and that its authenticity was being ascertained.

“The Kundli police is investigating the case. A thorough probe will be done,” the SP added.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have gathered on Delhi’s borders, demanding the repeal of three farm laws that allow businesses to freely trade farm produce outside the government-controlled mandi system, permit private traders to stockpile large quantities of essential commodities for future sales, and lay down new rules for contract farming.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his anguish on the priest’s death. “Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers’ suffering. Sant ji’s sacrifice won’t be allowed to go in vain. I urge GOI not to let situation deteriorate any further & repeal the 3 agri laws,” he tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief over the death of the priest. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “The news of Sant Baba Ram Singh Ji’s suicide is very painful. Condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Our farmers are asking for their rights, the government should listen to the voice of the farmers and all three black laws should be withdrawn.”