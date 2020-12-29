Top StoriesNational

Farmers’ Protest: Thousands March To Raj Bhavan In Patna

By Pratidin Bureau
Thousands of farmers marched towards Patna’s Raj Bhavan on Tuesday demanding the scrapping of centre’s newly implemented farm laws that have ignited massive demonstrations in several parts of the country.

Police at the scene blocked the protest using barricades and batons, resulting in a clash between them and the farmers. The march which started from Patna’s famous Gandhi Maidan saw protestors mainly led by members of various left parties and unions.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on highways near the national capital since a month demanding the repeal of the new farm laws they fear will lead to corporate dominance of the farm sector and erode their incomes.

On the other hand, the government says the laws will increase farmers’ income as it links potential bulk buyers such as Reliance, WalMart and Adani Enterprises directly with farmers, bypassing wholesale markets and commission agents.

