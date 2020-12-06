Farmers’ Protest: Vijender Singh To Return Khel Ratna Award

Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday said he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not repealed.

Participating at one of the farmers’ agitations along the Haryana-Delhi border in Sindhu, Singh was quoted saying in an ANI report, “I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government doesn’t withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award–the highest sporting honour of the nation.”

“The farmers’ unity was always there before it will also remain in the future,” he added.

Furthermore, former Indian boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu has decided to return his Dronacharya Award to extend solidarity with the farmers community.

The farmers’ protest against Central Government’s Farm laws entered the 11th day today.

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.