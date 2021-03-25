Farmers Protests: 12-Hour Bharat Bandh On Friday

A nationwide 12 hour shutdown has been called on Friday by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against the three agri laws.

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the Bharat Bandh will begin at 6 am and will be in force till 6 pm across the country on March 26 which marks four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

As per reports, rail and road transportation services are likely to be affected and markets may remain closed. However, emergency services like ambulance and fire will be operational tomorrow.

On the contrary, Confederation of All India Traders, which claimed representation of eight crore traders in the the country, said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the ”Bharat Bandh”.

“We are not going to participate in ”Bharat Bandh” tomorrow. Markets will remain open in Delhi and other parts of the country. The ongoing deadlock can be resolved only through dialogue process. There should be discussions on amendments in the farm laws that can make existing farming profitable,” CAIT”s national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal told PTI.

So far, 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and government, but deadlock continued as both sides stuck to their stand.