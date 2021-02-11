Farmers’ To Observe 4-Hour ‘Rail Roko’ On Feb 18

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmers’ union has decided to organize a four-hour ‘Rail Roko’ across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18. This was decided at a meeting held on Wednesday.

As part of the agitation, the protesting farmers have decided to free all road toll plazas in Rajasthan starting February 12.

On February 14, a candle march and ‘mashaal juloos’ will be held across the country to honour the sacrifice of soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a press release.

The protesting farmers have also decided to show solidarity on the birth anniversary of Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram on February 16.

“The most important decision that we took at the meeting held today was to remember the Pulwama martyrs for the sake of the departed souls. There will be candle marches at our villages and other places, wherever it is possible, from 7-8 pm on February 14 to show the country that the real malik are the jawans and kisans,” Vikas Sisar, Haryana president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said.