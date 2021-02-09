Farmers To Take Out Rally Pan-India With 40 Lakhs Tractors

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws will continue and will turn out to be a pan-India protest. Tikat made these remarks while addressing a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district and said a tractor rally of 40 lakhs will be taken out across the country.

The farmer leader also said the nationwide protests will continue till October 2 this year. However, the protests will also continue after Gandhi Jayanti and farmers would return to the protest sites in shifts, Tikait asserted.

As per an India Today report Tikait was quoted saying, “Now, a rally of 40 lakh and not four lakh tractors will be taken out.”

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing the agitation, he said, “He [PM] has never been part of any agitation in his life. In fact, he did the job of breaking the nation. What would he know about Andolanjivis? Bhagat Singh, even Lal Krishna Advani were part of agitations”.

Tikait has been part of the delegation that central government has been conducting consultations with to resolve the farmers’ issues.