NationalTop Stories

Farmers Union Likely to Call Off Agitation Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the farmers union could take a final call to withdraw the agitation against the central government’s three farm laws on Wednesday and a final decision in this regard is likely to be taken today.

The central government has sent a written draft regarding issues raised by protesting farmers to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s five-member committee, sources told India Today. The farmers’ union had called a meeting of its top leaders at the Singhu border on Tuesday to deliberate on the Centre’s draft proposal.

According to sources, a major section of the SKM is in favour of calling off the agitation.

Related News

Milk Production in Northeast Increased by 4.9%

PEC demands unconditional release of all Myanmar journalists

COVID-19, Dengue Treatment to be Included Under AB PM-JAY

BJP MLA Terash Gowala Attacked in a Running Train

A final decision on the government’s draft proposal, however, will be taken today, the source said.

SKM, the umbrella body of farmers union leading the protest selected five people to be part of a committee on December 4 to hold talks with the government on behalf of all the protesting farmers.

This committee was formed to conduct discussions with the Centre on farmers’ issues that still need to be addressed after the major demand to repeal the three contentious farm laws was accepted by the Union government.

ALSO READ: PEC demands unconditional release of all Myanmar journalists

You might also like
Assam

Famous Singer Dwipen Baruah’s Wife Jyotshna Rahman Dies

Assam

Youth nabbed with illegal arms in Jorhat

National

Its show time as Modi’s campaigns set to begin

National

Shaheen Bagh Protestors To Meet Amit Shah Tomorrow

Top Stories

Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Tezpur On Feb 24

Top Stories

J&K: 3 Soldiers, Army Officer KIA; 3 Terrorists Shot Dead