Farmers Union Likely to Call Off Agitation Today

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the farmers union could take a final call to withdraw the agitation against the central government’s three farm laws on Wednesday and a final decision in this regard is likely to be taken today.

The central government has sent a written draft regarding issues raised by protesting farmers to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s five-member committee, sources told India Today. The farmers’ union had called a meeting of its top leaders at the Singhu border on Tuesday to deliberate on the Centre’s draft proposal.

According to sources, a major section of the SKM is in favour of calling off the agitation.

A final decision on the government’s draft proposal, however, will be taken today, the source said.

SKM, the umbrella body of farmers union leading the protest selected five people to be part of a committee on December 4 to hold talks with the government on behalf of all the protesting farmers.

This committee was formed to conduct discussions with the Centre on farmers’ issues that still need to be addressed after the major demand to repeal the three contentious farm laws was accepted by the Union government.

