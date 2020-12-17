Farmers’ Will be Benefitted Under Modi Govt: Baijayant Panda

Assam in-charge of BJP, Baijayant Panda on Thursday said that the Center has successfully fulfilled the promises given to the people. During his two-day visit to Guwahati, Panda participated in the Farmer’s meet held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Addressing the farmers’ meet, Panda reiterated as how the farmers of Assam are also related to the farmers’ movement. He also pointed out various issues of the Modi government which has been successfully implemented for the benefits of the people.

Highlights of Panda’s speech addressed in the farmers’ meet:

The death rate of COVID-19 in India is lowest in the entire world. The state governments have controlled the COVID situation in their respective states

6 new bridges will be constructed over River Brahmaputra by the BJP government

1lkah 38 thousand patients have been benefitted under Ayushman scheme in Assam

3 lakhs 29 thousand houses have been constructed under PMAY scheme

27lakhs farmers of the state have been benefitted under the agriculture scheme

19 lakh families will be benefitted under Orunodoi Scheme in the state

These are just the examples of the government who always served the people of the nation, said Panda adding that the people of the state of Assam have given many opportunities to the previous governments but they failed to maintain.

Speaking about the farmers’ protest in Delhi, Panda said that the Delhi government has supported the same but the COVID-19 situation has worsened so much that union home minister Amit Shah had to intervene for two times to control the situation.

He further stated that the farmers of the country were deprived of their rights but now they will get their benefits.