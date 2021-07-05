“Fasal Bima Yojna Scheme To Be Applicable In 90:10 Ratio,”NS Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the government scheme for Krishi Fasal Bima Yojna will be applicable in 90: 10 ratio from now on.

The announcement was made by the minister while addressing the Agriculture Meeting at Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara on Monday.

The meeting has been organized to discuss the Central government schemes and how it is benefitting the people of Assam.

As per sources, the meeting also emphasized on the Prime Minister Khachal Bima Yojna and Krishak Sanman Yojna.

While addressing the media, Agriculture minister NS Tomar said, “The Fasal Bima scheme had been introduced by the government to reduce the farmer’s loses.”

He further added that this Fasal Bima Yojna Scheme was not implemented properly in Northeast.

“From now on, the scheme will be applicable in the 90:10 ratio,” he said.

He further urged the Department of Agriculture to make sure that these schemes are fully utilized in the state.