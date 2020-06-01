Fast facts – First wave of flood in Assam

- The first wave of flood in Assam has claimed seven lives so far in the State.
- Altogether three districts – Goalpara, Nagaon, and Hojai – were reeling under flood affecting 2,52,150 people and 25,044 hectares of croplands. In these districts, 293 villages or localities under seven revenue circles were affected by the flood.
- At present, 10,249 flood-affected people are taking shelter in 63 relief camps.
- Flood-triggered erosion was reported in a number of locations in Dibrugarh and Udalguri districts.
- Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the ASDMA officials to efficiently use technology for issuing early warning of natural calamities to minimise damage of lives and property.
