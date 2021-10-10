Father Of Pak’s Nuclear Programme AQ Khan Dead

The architect of Pakistan‘s nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, has passed on Sunday due to deteriorating health. He was 85.

According to doctors, Dr AQ Khan died early morning around 7 am after his lungs collapsed.

Pakistan Defence Minister Parvez Khattak and other federal ministers expressed grief on his demise.

“Deeply grieved at the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Great loss! Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities,” Khattak tweeted in Urdu.

AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

He was accused of being involved in global nuclear proliferation. Khan confessed in 2004 to have helped supply materials necessary for making nuclear weapons to North Korea, Libya.

He is known as the ‘father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ under the clandestine enrichment programme and infamous for his controversial role in nuclear proliferation.