Father-Son Dies After Firecrackers Loaded Scooter Explodes

In a shocking incident in Puducherry amid Diwali celebrations, a man and his son, while returning from the market on their scooter that was loaded with firecrackers, exploded charging both to death.

According to reports, the father, Kalainesan, and his seven-year-old son, Pradeep, were traveling to Koonimedu village on the Kottakuppam East Coast Road in Villupuram district on Thursday when the incident happened.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where the two were riding on a two-wheeler with bundles of firecrackers, which burst into flames, killing both of them on the spot.

The CCTV footage shows Kalainesan riding the scooter, while his son Pradeep sat on a bundle of firecrackers kept on the front side of the two-wheeler.

The video further shows the speeding vehicle exploding, killing the boy and his father on the spot.

Three others who were passing by received minor injuries stated reports.