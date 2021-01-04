‘FAU-G’ Game To Be Released On Jan 26

Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) is set to release on Republic Day, January 26. This was informed by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in a tweet and also posted a new trailer for the game.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁



Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

FAU-G was announced just after PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to “security concerns” as cited by the government. It is marketed as an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile.

Since December, the pre-registration for the game has been available on Google Play. It is however not clear if it will be available in Apple store.

FAU-G is a product of Bengaluru based developer nCore Games. It twitted last week that the pre-registrations in India has crossed 1 million in less than 24 hours.

As per the description on Google Play, the game has been based on real-world scenarios and “brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders.” The first trailer was released in October which showed the theme of the game and the company’s co-founder Vishal Gondal said that the first level is based on Galwan Valley.

The game was originally planned to be released in October but evidently got postponed.