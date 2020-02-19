FC Goa Qualifies For AFC Champions League

FC Goa becomes the first Indian football club to qualify for the group stage of the prestigious AFC Champions League. They defeated Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Jamshedpur on Wednesday. FC Goa has ended the league phase as a point table topper with 39 points after 18 matches.

Before this I-League champions used to play in the preliminary/play-off rounds of the AFC Champions League till this ongoing season but none have been able to qualify for the group stage. Indian clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have played in the Asian Club Championships but no team from the country has ever played in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

"Congratulations to FC Goa for creating history and becoming the first-ever Indian Football Club to qualify for the prestigious @TheAFCCL. Their success is testament to the efforts put in by the players, coaching staff and management."



-Mrs Nita Ambani, Chairperson FSDL pic.twitter.com/ClMJqyungv — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 19, 2020

After the All India Football Federation recognized ISL as the top-tier league in the country, the team which succeeded to top the point table in the league phase of ISL will represent India in the prestigious AFC Champions League.

It may be mentioned here that AFC Champions League is the continent’s top-tier club competition that started in 2002. The member associations ranked 7th to 10th in both West and East Zones of Asia get one direct slot in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. A total of 40 clubs will participate in the 2021 edition of the competition instead of the earlier 32 clubs. India has been allotted one slot in the expanded AFC Champions League as the country occupied the eighth spot in the West Zone.