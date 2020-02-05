Feb 7: Public Holiday in BTAD districts

The Assam Government has declared a public holiday in the four districts of BTAD on February 7 to celebrate the Bodo Accord.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar on February 7 to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.

According to a government notification, the Governor of Assam declared a Public Holiday on February 7 in view of the celebration of ‘Bodo Accord’ in the Districts of BTAD-Kokrajhat, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri for enabling the participation of people.

Meanwhile, all the Assam government offices in the four BTAD districts will remain closed on the 7th of February.