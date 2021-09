A body of a woman washed ashore in Tezpur’s Devisingh ghat late Sunday.

The woman, aged between 25-30 years, is suspected to be a victim of the Nimaghat boat tragedy that took place last week.

Her identity has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, six persons were arrested on Saturday in connection to the ferry accident after Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered Jorhat police to file criminal charges against people who are responsible for the mishap.