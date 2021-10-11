Ferry Swept Away In Brahmaputra After Mechanical Glitch

Mishap took place in Brahmaputra river in Guwahati on Monday night where a loaded ferry has been swept away due to mechanical glitch.

According to sources, the ferry that was loaded with people hit a bridge that was under construction.

The ferry swept away with passengers, vehicles and other loaded stuffs through two poles of under construction bridge.

The ferry named Baghbar was reportedly going to North Guwahati from Guwahati on Monday night at 5,30 pm.

Due to lack of rescue boats, a panic situation took place amongst the people and passengers of the ferry.

A ferry named Ropex sailed and saved the passengers filled ferry.