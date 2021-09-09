Ferry Tragedy: Assam CM To Visit Nimatighat Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Nimati Ghat in Majuli on Thursday to take stock of the ferry tragedy that took place yesterday leaving three dead while several others are still missing.

According to reports, 82 passengers have been rescued so far while 2 out of 7 passengers who were missing have been rescued and 8 injured. A woman has died, according to reports.

However, rescue operations continue in Brahmaputra River in Jorhat where two boats collided and one of them capsized at Nimatighat. The operation continued throughout the night and it is still underway, an NDRF official said.

