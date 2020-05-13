Fight against COVID-19: PM-CARES Fund trust allocates Rs. 3,100 cr

For the fight against COVID-19, PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust allocated Rs. 3,100 crore on Wednesday. Out of the total Rs. 3,100 crore, Rs. 2,000 crore will be used for the purchase of ventilators, Rs. 1,000 crore to aid migrant labourers and Rs. 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development

“Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for the care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development,” stated a PMO release.

The trust, which was formed on March 27, 2020, headed by Prime Minister (ex-officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

While announcing this package, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to which will support India’s fight against COVID-19.