Top StoriesElection 2021National

File Cases Against Those Congregating: EC To Chief Secretaries

By Pratidin Bureau
69

With the counting of votes underway in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the Election Commission on Sunday said it has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in the police station in charge in any case where party members or public have gathered in the congregation to celebrated anticipated victory.

“The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence,” an ECI spokesperson was quoted saying in a PTI report.

The Election Commission had recently banned victory processions on the counting day as the country continues to grapple with the devastating Covid pandemic.

Related News

LDF Likely To Become 1st Govt To Retain Kerala For 2nd…

EC Urges States, UT To Not Conduct Victory Processions

Didi Stuns Modi, Takes WB

#Elections2021: DMK, TMC Workers Celebrate Despite Ban On…

You might also like
Regional

BJP-IPFT strife: Ram Madhav to Visit Tripura

National

Lightning and hailstorm claim 45 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand and UP

Regional

Lifer to Armymen in 1994′ Assam encounter

Entertainment

Biju Phukan Award for Bishnu Kharghoria

National

Rahul Gandhi Didn’t Attend Parliament for a Single Day

Regional

Flash flood washed away Army transit camp, vehicles at Sessa in Arunachal Pradesh

Comments
Loading...