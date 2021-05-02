File Cases Against Those Congregating: EC To Chief Secretaries

With the counting of votes underway in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the Election Commission on Sunday said it has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in the police station in charge in any case where party members or public have gathered in the congregation to celebrated anticipated victory.

“The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence,” an ECI spokesperson was quoted saying in a PTI report.

The Election Commission had recently banned victory processions on the counting day as the country continues to grapple with the devastating Covid pandemic.