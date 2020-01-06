Film Fraternity, Pol Figures, Students Union Condemns JNU Violence

The film fraternity of Bollywood, political parties, students union from across the country and general public condemns the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence that broke out on Sunday.

Condemning the violence, Goa Forward Party (GFP) said the “heinous masked attack” on professors and students is “shocking and appalling.”

The party, an ally of NDA said, “Violence is the first resort of cowards and intellectually bankrupt.”

The GFP President Vijai Sardesai in a Tweet said, “The dastardly and heinous masked attack on the professors and students of JNU is shocking and appalling. The difference of opinion and dissent is democratic and should not and will not be allowed to be met with violence and assault. I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

Minutes later Sardesai’s tweet, the GFP from its official handle said, “Violence is the first resort of cowards and the intellectually bankrupt. Only those ignorant of history will attempt to silence dissent and disagreements with such despicable methods. We strongly condemn the brutal attack on the teachers and students of JNU. Democracy lives!”

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident. Rahul in a Tweet said, “The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs that has left many seriously injured is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.”

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.



The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted condemning the brutal attack of the students of JNU. He Tweeted, “I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?”

Bollywood Actor Shabana Azmi also condemns the JNU violence. Azmi in a Tweet wrote, “This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.”