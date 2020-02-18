NationalRegionalTop Stories

Filmfare 2020: Bollywood Starts Express Gratitude To Assam CM and Assam Police

By Pratidin Bureau
Two days after Bollywood bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry at the annual Filmfare Awards in Guwahati, actor Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and Filmfare expressed their gratitude towards Assam Police and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Akshay took to Twitter to express his thankfulness to Assam Police and CM Sonwal for helping the cinema fraternity arrange the award function smoothly.

“Could fly in & out in a jiffy only thanks to the superb efficiency of @assampolice. Thank you for ensuring such a smooth experience at the award function in Guwahati. And @sarbanandsonwal ji, it was an absolute pleasure to meet you, thank you once again for your kind hospitality,” read Akshay’s tweet.

On the other hand, Karan Johar and Filmfare also thanked CM Sonowal for helping the cinema fraternity arrange the award function.

The 65th edition of the annual award function took place in the capital of Assam on the eve of February 15 which saw the participation of some of the biggest stars of the industry.

