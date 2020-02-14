Filmfare Awards: GTP plans to keep Guwahati jam-free

Ahead of the much-coveted Filmfare Awards at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, the traffic police have made certain arrangements to avoid congestion and end-moment confusion in and around the venue.

Only those vehicles with valid car passes shall be allowed entry into the stadium. The organizers have already distributed car passes to ticket holders.

Further, all other spectators are requested to get down from their vehicles near Rongmon point, and thereon, proceed on foot.

All spectators will enter via gate 1A, 1B and 1C of the stadium. To avoid parking doubts, 27 designated places have been earmarked outside. For cars coming from Lokhra side, they will drop the passengers on the service road and proceed towards Beharbari for parking. The cars coming from the Khanapara side will similarly proceed towards the Lokhra side for parking. Traffic personnel will assist in parking.

The road from Sawkuchi up to Hockey Stadium and from Hockey stadium up to Sawkuchi has been marked as a ‘No Entry’ area. However, local residents, police/administration vehicles and emergency service vehicles are exempted.

Travel restrictions have also been imposed on NH 31 from 3 pm on Saturday to 4 am on Sunday morning. The 65th Filmfare Awards ceremony is being held in Guwahati for the first time.

Altogether, 24 confirmed A-list Bollywood celebrities are attending the cinematic extravaganza. As on Friday afternoon, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhavan, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aryan Madhuri Dixit, and Ayushman Khurrana have already touched down in Guwahati.