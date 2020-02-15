Filmfare Awards: Gully Boy wins Best Film (Popular)

LIVE UPDATES:

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar for ‘Gully Boy’

Zoya Akhtar grabbed the Best Director Award in Guwahati on the grandest stage of all. The film which had the most number of nominations has managed to win big at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards.

Best Film Awards

While Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ which starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz won the Best Film Popular Award, Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Sonchiriya’ and Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ had a tie for the Best Film Critics Award.

Best Film Critics: Sonchiriya and Article 15

Best Film Popular: Gully Boy

Best Dialogue Award: Vijay Maurya for ‘Gully Boy’

Best Original Story Award: Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for ‘Article 15’

Best Screenplay Award: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’

Siddhant Chaturvedi wins the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

‘Gully Boy’ actress Amruta Subhash bags the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Govinda felicitated with an award for Excellence In Cinema at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards

Filmfare Awards: Aditya Dhar wins the Best Debut Director for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’

Abhimanyu Dassani wins the Best Debut Male Award

Ananya Panday bags the Best Debut Female

Ananya Panday, who made her debut last year with ‘Student of the Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria won the Best Debut Female at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. Her stellar performance had been the talk of the town and post the success of ‘Student of the Year 2’, she also featured in the remake of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which too did a good business at the box office. Dressed in a yellow and black outfit, Ananya had already grabbed everyone’s attention.

Akshay Kumar & Sarbananda Sonowal confer lifetime achievement award to Ramesh Sippy

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was conferred with the lifetime achievement honour at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 which was presented to him by Akshay Kumar and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Sippy’s most notable works include ‘Andaz’ (1971), ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ (1972), ‘Shaan’ (1980), ‘Shakti’ (1982) to name a few.

Best Lyrics: Divine And Ankit Tiwari for Gully Boy

Best Music Album: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao Ghungroo

Best Playback singer: Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai

The 65th edition of the prestigious Filmfare Award has been held on Saturday in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, which has a capacity to host about 7,200 people, said reports.

It’s the first time that the Filmfare Awards has been held outside Mumbai. The award ceremony has been hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Many stars including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal attended the 65th Filmfare Awards.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy wins the award for Best Music Album. The credit goes to Ankur Tewari, Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020.