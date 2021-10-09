Filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri Raided in Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Film Producer Imtiaz Khatri’s residence and office in Mumbai’s Bandra were raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan has been arrested.

Imtiaz Khatri’s name popped up during the interrogation of Achit Kumar, who was arrested earlier this week. He was found to be possessing a small amount of hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis.

18 people have been arrested in connection with the case. 21 grams of charas, 5 grams of MD, 22 pills of MDMA, 13 grams of cocaine and ₹ 1.33 lakh in cash were recovered in the raid on the cruise ship.

