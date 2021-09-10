Final Test Match Between India And England Cancelled Due To Covid Outbreak

Due to sudden covid-19 outbreak, the 5th and final match between India and England has been cancelled on Friday.

Another round of RT-PCR Tests has been called for the players, after which, a fresh decision will be taken later in the evening for the Day 2 match, stated reports.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, the BCCI and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) participated in a series of meetings that lasted until midnight and resumed at sunrise, UK time.

The development came after the touring side was left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar”s positive COVID-19 test that led to concerns that the infection could spread during the match, which was eventually cancelled a couple of hours before toss.

The initial statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board categorically mentioned the word “forfeit” but that was later omitted from a revised media release, reported PTI.

The revised ECB statement, “Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.”