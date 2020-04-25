Finally, all kind of shops will be open from today

Finally all kind of shops and business establishments except the single brands’ outlets will be opened from today, giving a serious boost to revive the economy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the opening of shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act with some exceptions, which means almost every shops will be opened.

As per the order, the shops, including those in residential and market complexes, will be allowed to open. The relaxations, however, are not applicable to the shops in shopping malls and hotspot areas.

“All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 per cent strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory,” reads the MHA order.

However the restrants and hotels will not be covered under this but small tea stalls shall be covered under this.

This is a huge relief and 90% of the common people’s economy and need shall be covered by it. However the traffic restriction shall remain in force, which means no public transport shall be there.

In easy terms, you will get all the shops open in your neighbourhood, but you can not drive your car to fancy bazar and buy something.