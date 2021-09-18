Financial Scam Of Rs 40 Crore In IDOL Of Gauhati University

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Gauhati University IDOL

A huge financial scam of Rs 40 crore has been reported in IDOL of Gauhati University on Saturday, September 18.

The report of the financial scam of Rs 40 crore has been submitted by Disciplinary Punishment Commission on Saturday.

The report has been sent by Pallab Bhattacharya on one to one commission.

Related News

AMCH Principal Admitted In GMCH After Drop Of Oxygen Level…

Arunachal: CM Khandu Inaugurates 4 New Oxygen Plants

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Resigns

NRL Declares Highest Ever Dividend Of 375% During Financial…

According to sources, former IDOL Director Kandarpa  Das has been accused of the huge financial scam of Rs. 40 crore.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled between the Executive Council of the University to report on September 20 on the concerned matter.

You might also like
National

PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Former UP CM Kalyan Singh In Lucknow

Assam

Sonowal leading the most corrupt govt in Assam history: Gogoi

Covid 19

COVID-19: Positivity Rate In India Dips To 9.54 %

National

Gas Leak Incident: Andhra CM Asks To Take All Possible Help To Save Lives

Assam

Illegal Wood Seized In Kathiatoli

Assam

BJP, Assam Pradesh State Committee 2020-23 Announced: Read Full List