Financial Scam Of Rs 40 Crore In IDOL Of Gauhati University

A huge financial scam of Rs 40 crore has been reported in IDOL of Gauhati University on Saturday, September 18.

The report of the financial scam of Rs 40 crore has been submitted by Disciplinary Punishment Commission on Saturday.

The report has been sent by Pallab Bhattacharya on one to one commission.

According to sources, former IDOL Director Kandarpa Das has been accused of the huge financial scam of Rs. 40 crore.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled between the Executive Council of the University to report on September 20 on the concerned matter.