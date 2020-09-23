FIR Against Anurag Kashyap For Alleged Rape

An FIR was registered by Mumbai police on late Tuesday night against Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for allegedly raping actress Payal Ghosh in 2013.

According to a PTI report, “The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova police station late Tuesday night after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police”.

The report further added that the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013, the report said.

On Saturday, the actress took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director called “baseless”. Kashyap called the actor’s claim an attempt to “silence” him for his outspoken views, the report added.

