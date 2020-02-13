FIR against Assam NRC project manager

Amid the ensuing controversy over the missing of Assam NRC data from the official website of the state National Register of Citizens (NRC), the office of the NRC State Coordinator on Thursday filed an FIR at Paltan Bazar Police Station against NRC project manager Ajupi Baruah.

The data of the final list of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published last year in August, has been vanished from the official website of the state National Register of Citizens (NRC), where the data was safely published on the orders of the Supreme Court.

As per reports, Ajupi Baruah worked as Project Manager, NRC, Assam, resigned and handed over the charge on 11th November 2019 but did not share the password of the Official email IDs cpm.nrc.assam@gmail.com & pm.spmunrc@gov.in.

Unauthorized possession of the password by her is a violation of Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 as it is related to national security and integrity, said NRC authority.