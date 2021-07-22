FIR Against Former Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh, 5 Others For Extortion

An FIR has been lodged against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons by Mumbai police for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him.

The case was registered at the Marine Drive police station based on the builder’s complaint.

The five other cops accused in the case are – DCP (crime branch) Akbar Pathan, inspector Shrikant Shinde, Asha Korke, Nandkumar Gopale and Sanjay Patil.

Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamia, two of the builder’s partners, have also been arrested in the case.

According to the complaint, both of them had conspired with the police officers and demanded Rs 15 crore from the builder to withdraw some cases against him.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 387, 388, 389 (all pertaining to extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 423 (dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration), 464 (making false document in name of fictitious person), and 465, 467 468, 471 (all for forgery), and other sections.

Earlier this year, Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner and transferred as the DG-Home Guard after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the sensational case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

Additionally, Singh is also facing a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act registered April this year on a complaint lodged by Akola police inspector BR Ghadge.