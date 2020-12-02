Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

FIR Against Gangs Of Wasseypur Writer Zeeshan Quadri

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a complaint against Gangs of Wasseypur actor and screenwriter Zeeshan Quadri for allegedly cheating a film financier of Rs. 1.25 crores.

In a complaint registered at Amboli police station stated that the complainant had invested the said amount in a web series that Quadri was writing. However, the money invested was spent on other expenses instead of the web series whose production was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the nation-wide lockdown that followed.

Police officials have said Quadri would be summoned in this connection.

Quadri has been a screenwriter on films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Chhalang and Meeruthiya Gangster.

