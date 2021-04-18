FIR Against IndiGo, 3 Other Airlines For Flouting COVID Rules

The Delhi government on Sunday lodged an FIR against four airlines for allegedly not checking COVID-19 negative reports from passengers arriving from Maharashtra.

The airlines in question are IndiGo, Vistara, Spicejet and AirAsia. The FIR has been filed under the Delhi Disaster Management Act (DDMA).

In a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the state government issued fresh guidelines on April 10 making it mandatory for air passengers to produce COVID-19 negative test report, 72 hours prior to the arrival.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a presser on Sunday, informed that that Delhi has reported over 25,000 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

“The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi,” he said.

He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today saying that the COVID situation in Delhi has “become very serious” and highlighted the “shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply.”

“Delhi’s situation of COVID-19 has become very serious. There is a grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply. We are doing everything we can at our level. Your help would be needed,” Kejriwal wrote.