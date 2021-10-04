EntertainmentNationalTop Stories

FIR Against Javed Akhtar Over “Derogatory” Remarks On RSS

By Pratidin Bureau

Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a televised interview.

Mumbai based lawyer Santosh Dubey on filed a complaint alleging a non-cognizable offence.  The FIR has been registered under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation) at the Mulund police station.

“I saw a video on YouTube in September where, while speaking with NDTV, Javed Akhtar compared RSS with Taliban. I have given the transcription of his comments to police, as well as the video. The police have taken my NC and so I have decided to approach the honourable magistrate court next week where I will request the magistrate to order Mulund police to lodge an FIR against him,” said Dubey to PTI.

Related News

Paper Mill Contractors Urge CM Sarma To Release Pending Dues

Assam: 36 Hrs Dimaland Bandh Called Off

Aryan Khan, 7 Others Sent To NCB Custody Till Oct 7

Assam: Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 47.5 Lakh Recovered In…

According to the lawyer, a legal notice was sent to Akhtar last month seeking an apology for the “false and derogatory” remarks against RSS. On failing to furnish an apology, the lawyer has now registered a complaint against Akhtar.

You might also like
Top Stories

Meghalaya CM Casts Vote For GHADC Polls

Assam

Indo-Bangla border reels underwater

Assam

Assam Girl Makes it to International Book of Records by Making Durga Idol

Uncategorized

Peace Necessary For NE’s Development: Vice President

Top Stories

Reason Behind ACB raid in IFS Abhijit’s residence

Assam

WATCH | Pallab and Bhanu shake their hands at Mahabhairav Temple