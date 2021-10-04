FIR Against Javed Akhtar Over “Derogatory” Remarks On RSS

Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a televised interview.

Mumbai based lawyer Santosh Dubey on filed a complaint alleging a non-cognizable offence. The FIR has been registered under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation) at the Mulund police station.

“I saw a video on YouTube in September where, while speaking with NDTV, Javed Akhtar compared RSS with Taliban. I have given the transcription of his comments to police, as well as the video. The police have taken my NC and so I have decided to approach the honourable magistrate court next week where I will request the magistrate to order Mulund police to lodge an FIR against him,” said Dubey to PTI.

According to the lawyer, a legal notice was sent to Akhtar last month seeking an apology for the “false and derogatory” remarks against RSS. On failing to furnish an apology, the lawyer has now registered a complaint against Akhtar.