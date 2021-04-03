Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

FIR Against Kamalpur BJP Candidate For Threatening Cong leader

By Pratidin Bureau
An FIR has been filed against BJP candidate from Kamalpur constituency Diganta Kalita for allegedly threatening Congress leader Parsojyoti Kalita with consequences for not supporting him.

Notably, both the leaders are cousins. As per a report, Parsojyoti Kalita has alleged that Diganta had threatened him with consequences after May 2 when results are out.

The Congress leader then filed an FIR against Diganta Kalita after receiving the threat.

Further, the Congress leader also alleged that he was being “followed by goons of Diganta Kalita” a few days back.

“At least 15 to 20 goons of Diganta Kalita followed me a few days ago,” Parsojyoti Kalita said.

This comes just days after Assam minister Pijush Hazarika threatened journalists of Pratidin Time with dire consequences for airing a piece of news on his wife and Assamese actress Aimee Baruah, who made controversial remarks on CAA during an election rally.

