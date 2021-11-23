FIR Against Kangana Ranaut For Calling Sikhs “Khalistani Terrorists”

Last year, Kangana Ranaut had to apologise for her remarks against an elderly women who she said was “available for ₹100” in a tweet, suggesting that the woman was available for hire to attend protests.

An FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday in Mumbai after members of the Sikh community complained against her for using derogatory language against them on social media.

Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a 47 year old Mumbai based businessman, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) registered the FIR, PTI reported.

Ms Ranaut was accused of “intentionally and deliberately” portraying the farmers’ protest as a “Khalistani” movement and calling the Sikh community “Khalistani terrorists”.

She had posted on Instagram, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today… But let’s not forget one woman… The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha. No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life… Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye”.

A day after the complaint, an FIR was registered today against Kangana at the suburban Khar police station. She was booked under sections 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings. Further investigations in the matter are reportedly underway.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal led deligation met with Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and other top officials of the Mumbai Police and demanded that actions be taken against the actor.

Last year, Kangana Ranaut had to apologise for her remarks against an elderly women who she said was “available for ₹100” in a tweet, suggesting that the woman was available for hire to attend protests. The DSGMC had then sent a legal notice to her.

