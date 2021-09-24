Assam: FIR Against Angoorlata Deka For Derogatory Remark Against Dentists

BJP Leader Angoorlata Deka seems to have landed herself in trouble as multiple FIRs have been lodged against her for her derogatory remarks against the dental community.

Various branches of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) across the state have filed cases against her for her remarks. On September 23, there were FIRs lodged against the BJP leader at Patacharkuchi Police Station, Barpeta road station, Bongaigaon police station, Nalbari Police Station, and Kokrajhar Police Station.

Additionally, the Lower Assam Branch of the IDA and the Rangia Branch had also lodged an FIR on September 22.

According to the FIR by the Lower Assam Branch of the IDA, Deka during a presser on September 16 levelled accusation against the dentists in general by saying “It is seen that dentists put their elbows on the chest of 13-year-old, 12 or 14-year-old young girls while doing their procedures and we should put a stop to this practice.”

Dental surgeons in Morgaon also filed an FIR against her.

This comes after Deka failed to apologise to the dental community for her derogatory remarks. A time period of 48 hours was given to her to apologise but as she failed to do so, the FIRs were lodged.

The ultimatum had been exhausted on September 19.